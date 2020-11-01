PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As firefighters with Pigeon Forge Fire Department take the lead fighting a 60 acre brush fire affecting the Wears Valley Area, organizations are setting up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center prepared to help voluntary evacuees.

A 10News reporter on scene said, as of 3:15 p.m., no one is currently at the center, though the Red Cross is ready on scene in case people do show up.

Pigeon Forge Community Center is open as a shelter for people who voluntarily evacuated their homes.

The address for that is 170 Community Center Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 and you can call 865-429-7373 if you have any questions.