Sheriff: 2 KCSO employees terminated after several violations found during internal affairs investigation

Sheriff Tom Spangler announced on Tuesday that Ivan Harmon and Larry Hurst have been terminated effective immediately.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Knox County Sheriff's Office employees have been terminated after several violations found during an internal affairs investigation conducted last October.

"There could be additional terminations to follow as a result of the same IA investigation," said Sheriff Spangler. We are awaiting the Tennessee Comptrollers Report. However, with the overwhelming number of General Order violations and one or more TCA code violations, I could not in good conscious allow these individuals to remain employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Spangler also added, "While I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals, I want to be clear that these men and their actions are not representative of the majority of the men and women employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office."