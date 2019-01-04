JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Johnson County investigators have concluded a 2-year-old girl shot in the head in her backyard last month was injured by another child, NBC affiliate WCYB reports.

RELATED: Johnson County girl hit in head by bullet still in critical condition at ETCH

RELATED: Two-year-old East Tennessee girl hit by stray bullet

A report issued Monday by Sheriff Eddie Tester's office said Ariel Salaices was struck when another child was playing with a pellet rifle.

The sheriff did not identify who the child was that shot Ariel.

"At the recommendation of the District Attorney General and due to the fact that the incident occurred as a result of a tragic accident, no charges will be placed," the report said.

The TBI assisted Johnson County in the investigation.