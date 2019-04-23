CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A man threatening to kill himself on his front porch in Cumberland County Monday evening has been arrested on assault charges.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a home on Muddy Branch Lane for a suicidal man Monday at approximately 5:56 p.m.

"Deputy Ray Seiber arrived on the scene and observed a man sitting on the front porch of the residence with a gun to his head threatening to kill himself, the release said "Deputies set up a perimeter and began negotiating with Jesse Spivey, age 56, to put the weapon down and surrender to law enforcement."

Spivey sat on the front porch with a gun to his head as Deputy Seiber continued to negotiate with him, the release said.

Investigators said at one point, Spivey allegedly tried to light a cigarette while the gun was in his hand and it discharged but no one was injured.

"During the negotiation, Mr. Spivey agreed to surrender if he could speak to individuals on the phone. Mr. Spivey then put the weapon inside the house and sat down on the porch and was taken into custody without any further incident," the sheriff's office release said.

He was transported by EMS to Cumberland Medical Center for a mental health evaluation where deputies said he spent the night and was released.

At around 8:55 a.m., the sheriff's office said Spivey was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment.

The arrest was made after statements were taken from a family member that claimed Spivey had pushed the victim down, placed his foot on their chest, pulled a knife and threatened them with it, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, EMS was called to stage near the scene and a helicopter was put on standby in the event that medical attention was necessary.

Crossville Police Department also responded to the scene to assist with maintaining control of the scene.

Spivey remains under a $27,000 bond awaiting a court date of April 29, 2019.