ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday for accepting money for work he never performed.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's Department, Michael Cole entered into a contract with an elderly Alamance County homeowner in July 2018.

The contract was for Cole to add an additional room to the homeowners home.

Cole accepted an $8,616 payment from the homeowner but never began work.

After being contacted by investigators from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Cole admitted the $8,616 was used for 'other business endeavors.'

Cole is being charged with Felony Obtaining Good by False Pretense and Felony Exploitation of Disabled/Elder Adult.

