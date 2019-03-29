HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Two male students at Cherokee High School brought a .38 special revolver to school in a video cassette box in a student's backpack Friday, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were notified at around 12:50 p.m. that the students had brougtht the gun to school. The gun was not loaded but ammunition was present, the sheriff said.

"Neither student had any plan of action for the use of the firearm. No students were threatened or harmed," a sheriff's office release said.

Both males were transported to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The school was placed on a temporary lockdown which has now been lifted. According to the sheriff's office, no other information will be released as this is a juvenile matter.