DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A woman who was shot in Dandridge Sunday night and taken to the hospital is in critical condition but stable, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Nadine Banks, 38 of Newport, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar after the shooting, investigators said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 1500 block of Topaz Lane at 9:54 p.m. When they arrived, they found Banks on the back deck of the home and said she had been shot, the post said.

Detectives with the JCSO's Criminal Investigation Division were still on the scene when the post was shared around 3 a.m. Monday.

It is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. 10News will update it with any new information.