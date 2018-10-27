NYPD say two women from Fairfax, Va. have been found dead in New York near the Hudson River.

The victims have been identified as 16-year-old Tala Farea and 22-year-old Rotana Farea.

Authorities said their bodies were found Wednesday laying on rocks near the water on the Upper West Side wearing similar clothing, black tights, black jacket with fur trim. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

