SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A car crashed into a gas meter in front of a cabin in Sevierville causing a small explosion and catching the cabin on fire, according to Bob Stahlke, a spokesperson for Sevierville.

Dispatch got the call just before 9 p.m. Saturday of a fire on the 600 block of Walnut Way in Hidden Mountain Resort, said Stahlke.

Authorities said when fire crews arrived at the scene, the cabin was fully engulfed in flames.

Everyone in the car and the house were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported, according to Stahlke.