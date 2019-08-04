The Smoky Mountain Raptor Center is in a bit of a jam.

The center's executive director and founder, Natalie Mong, posted on Facebook over the weekend that it needs to either move its location or shut down its operation.

"We apologize for not posting recently. We are going through a transitional period and things are changing daily so we hesitate to post and have the facts change the next day or soon thereafter," the post said. "If we can find property to use in the Greenback, TN area we will do our best to keep our education programs available to schools, Tremont, home-school groups, 4H groups, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and the many others we currently serve."

Mong said the center doesn't have the funding to do rehabilitation work in 2019 and has not renewed the permits for that.

"Since rehabilitation is a great passion of ours we do hope to restart that program over the next 2-3 years."

If SMRC has to shut down the education programs, the center said it will find great homes for its education birds to move to and will donate a great portion of supplies to another local rehabber to support them.

The center will retain some items and the money that has been donated in hopes of a miracle so it can continue once again at a later date.

"We will update everyone when we know for certain how we are proceeding with any of these stated needs or transitions. We appreciate your support, your patience and belief that these majestic birds need to be preserved through education and preservation," Mong said.

The Smoky Mountain Raptor Center was founded in November 2011. It's dedicated to the rescue and preservation of birds of prey through education, rehabilitation and the return of these majestic birds back into the wild.