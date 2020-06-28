Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens on Saturday

The 50-acre waterpark provides many thrilling experiences for guests, but opening during a pandemic provided some unique challenges for the park.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Soaky Mountain Waterpark opened its doors for the first official day of the season on Saturday.

As a new waterpark opening during a pandemic, there were some adjustments that had to be made.

The park provided signage within the park, as well as sanitizer and additional safety information online.

Masks are not required at the park, but they are encouraged.

"Some of the best things that you can do to protect any guest, is to educate them," said General Manager Dave Andrews.



The 50-acre waterpark provides many thrilling experiences for guests. One of those is the "Avalaunch", a unique watercoaster that provides guests with the dropping sensation they may have experienced on a normal roller coaster.

In addition, the park features a multi-level play structure for young children. If relaxation is more of your style, the park also offers a 35,000 foot wave pool, cabana rentals and more.

In an attempt to ensure that daily ticket purchasers can get in, the park is encouraging buyers to buy online.

"If you're not a season pass holder though and you're a daily ticket purchaser, we ask that you make your purchase online. But our pass holders, they can come any day of the season," Andrews said.

In a release, the park hinted at a true grand opening event would be held off until the 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns.