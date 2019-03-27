The St. Louis food scene is in a word, unique.

But the latest hot topic on the taste buds of of Twitter is how Panera (or St. Louis Bread Company if you prefer) slices their bagels.

This tweet posted by Alek Krautmann showcasing Panera's "bread sliced bagels" has gone viral.

As you might expect, the internet had quite a few opinions about Panera's slicing techniques.

Even Dictionary.com decided to weigh in...

St. Louis Bread Com..errr.. Panera did have some fun with the "controversy", tweeting an offer for some free bagels in the thread.