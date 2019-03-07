SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer put his job expertise to use at his home after he found a trapped fawn.

The TWRA posted a video of officer Terry Moore finding and rescuing the trapped fawn from a woodpile as it cried for its mother.

Once it was free and in his arms, Moore began looking around for its mother -- knowing she was likely nearby.

Sure enough, mom was waiting just across the fence, so Moore put the fawn down and helped move it in her direction.

The TWRA said if you find a baby animal, you should assume its family is close by even if you can't see them.

In this case, the fawn need help getting free from the woodpile-- but the TWRA said a healthy-looking baby animal that's seemingly alone is likely not alone at all.

“Many people believe young wildlife to be abandoned, when they’ve simply been concealed by their mothers. If an animal isn’t obviously sick or injured, please leave it alone. This concealment strategy in the animal kingdom works. The mother will tend to her offspring when the area is safe,” Kirk Miles, TWRA Wildlife Program Manager, said.

In most cases, wildlife experts said you should just leave the animal alone. Your presence could be keeping the mother from coming back.