Space Head, an out-of-this-world restaurant, is now open in downtown Knoxville.

The owners of The Tomato Head are now turning heads with their newest restaurant at 24 Market Square.

Vegetarians, vegans, and carnivores alike can all enjoy the menu --which features both chicken and plant-based meals like Tunisian buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, quinoa beet burgers, french fries, and coconut milk-based ice cream.



For kids, there's also chicken 'moon rocks' and beet burger 'asteroids.' Parents -- be warned the restaurant plays mature tunes with potentially explicit lyrics when 10:30 p.m. rolls around on Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant also serves up local craft beer!

Space Head opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. most nights except Friday and Saturday, where they stay open until 1 a.m.

Check out the menu here: