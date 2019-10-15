The Knoxville Police Department is trying to reunite a victim with a pullover that holds a lot of sentimental value for them.

According to KPD, the special Nashville Predators pullover disappeared in the Fort Sanders area after someone broke into their vehicle that was parked on Bridge Avenue between 13th and 14 Street and stole a few items a couple weeks ago on Saturday, October 5.

KPD said they took a suspect in custody, who told them they had discarded the the items at a dumpster or trashcan near where the theft happened. Police said they know it's a long shot, but are asking for any information that may lead them to find the pullover.

"The pullover holds sentimental value for the victim of that theft and hopes to have it returned to them," KPD said. "If anyone who lives in the area or was walking back to their car after the UT football game that day happened to pick up a Predators pullover, we ask that you please message us here so we can get that back to its owner."