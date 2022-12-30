Moscow Police to hold press conference after suspect taken into custody in University of Idaho murders, sources say

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PST / 2 p.m. MST at city hall, Idaho State Police communications officer Aaron Snell confirmed to KTVB Friday.

According to NBC, four law enforcement officials say there was a suspect taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in connection with the murders on a 'fugitive from justice' warrant.

WNEP and the Associated Press report 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning. Kohberger is a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, the school's website shows.

NBC reports official told them that a white Hyundai Elantra was taken away from the home where Kohberger was arrested.

Moscow police have been looking for a white Hyundai Elantra they say was in the area where the students were killed that morning.

Police were seen outside Kohberger's office on the WSU campus Friday morning, according to a professor at the university.

Court records show Kohberger is awaiting extradition.

It's been almost nine weeks since the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students in their home at 1122 King Road, off campus on Nov. 13. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were all stabbed to death in their home in the early morning hours of that Sunday.

Snell said he can't speak to what the press conference is related to.

MPD will be streaming the conference on their YouTube page. KTVB will be providing coverage throughout the evening.

Police have previously stated they believe the case will be solved. They have been looking for a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate that was seen in the area around the time of the murders.

