KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The City of Knoxville has reduced the speed limit on a stretch of Chapman Highway within city limits, the city announced in a news release Thursday morning.

The limit was lowered from 50 miles per hour to 45 on a 1.7 mile-portion from Ellis Road to the city limits near Majestic Grove Road, the release said. City crews have already posted signs with the new speed.

That means Chapman Highway will have a 45 mph speed limit throughout the city, the release said, as most portions of the road within the city already had a speed limit of 45 mph or lower.

Additional signs will also be added, the release said, to "remind drivers of the uniform 45 mph speed limit."

The decision to make the change came after an in-depth City Traffic Engineering study of the road, the release said, in which traffic engineers suggested the speed limit be decreased.

“Speed is a factor in many crashes and also a factor in the severity of crashes,” Jim Hagerman, City Director of Engineering, said in the release. “By slowing down traffic, we aim to reduce the number of crashes and the extent of injury and damage that occur.”

The study done by the city measured and analyzed current actual speeds, frequency of driveways and intersections, and reviewed both northbound and southbound speeds on Chapman Highway as well.

The Knoxville Police Department is also beefing up enforcement along the road, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and people who aren't wearing seat belts, per the release.

RELATED: 10Investigates: 76 deaths on Chapman Highway since 2005

The changes come after many community meetings and concerns have been raised following a number of deadly accidents on the road.

For more coverage on Chapman Highway:

RELATED: THP looking for driver in fatal hit & run on Chapman Hwy

RELATED: Neighbors share concerns, ideas for Chapman Highway with Planning Commission

RELATED: Knox County leaders discuss Chapman Highway safety and improvements

RELATED: Mayor Rogero: 'Significant safety improvements' needed on Chapman Highway

RELATED: City to hold community workshop for feedback on Chapman Highway plan

RELATED: 'I lost my best friend': Girlfriend remembers Pierce Corcoran

RELATED: Son of KFD captain laid to rest