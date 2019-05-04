KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said speeding driver lost control of their car on I-640 eastbound near Broadway Friday morning.

At around 8:31 a.m., officers responded to the scene.

"A vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-640 near Broadway at a high rate of speed, lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle came to a final resting place on the other side of the White’s Creek," according to Knoxville Police.

KPD said the driver was cited for speeding, failure to maintain lane lines and faulty equipment.

"This is a reminder that too much speed, wet road conditions and insufficient tire tread makes vehicle travel very dangerous."