PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. —

Great Smoky Mountains National Park emergency responders and maintenance personnel closed the Spur Thursday afternoon after reports of a rock slide and trees down.

As of 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, both the northbound and southbound of U.S. 441 are closed as crews work to remove the hazards.

It's closed by southbound traffic light #10 near Conner Heights Road in Pigeon Forge going towards Gatlinburg, according to the city of Pigeon Forge.