KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police officers responded to a stabbing Friday afternoon in the parking lot next to the city's homeless day space under the I-40 overpass on North Broadway near downtown.

At around 2:21 p.m. Friday, KPD said a man was stabbed at 313 N. Broadway during an altercation.

Police said the man was uncooperative with the investigation and investigators were unable to determine any suspects.

The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, KPD said.

The City of Knoxville made the day space last year as a place to better connect the homeless with a variety of services and give them a place to congregate off the busy street during the day and forbids them from camping out there at night.

A full-time security guard and social workers are supposed to be on site while it's open.

The area opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.