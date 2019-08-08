KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stanley's Greenhouse is doing its part to help sustain monarch butterflies.

The greenhouse has been certified and registered as a monarch way station.

"At Stanley's we follow the best practices guidelines to help sustain monarch butterflies as they make their migration across North America," they wrote on Facebook.

Some of the things they do to help the butterflies includes planting milkweed, growing nectar-source flowers, providing shelter, and offering free educational opportunities for Stanley's Greenhouse customers to learn more about butterfly support and conservation efforts.

Stanley's Greenhouse

To be a monarch way station, you need a water supply, flowering plants and host plants. So the meadow across from Stanley's was the perfect location.

Stanley's Greenhouse

In the Facebook post, they credited the certification to Monte Stanley, the elder son of late founders Charles and Mary Kathryn Stanley.

Since pollinators are having difficulty finding food and habitat, Stanley's said these efforts are especially important and just about anyone can become a way station.

"Anybody can take part. even if they just have a balcony in a downtown condominium. Anyone can plant some pollinating plants," said Monte Stanley, co-owner of Stanley's Greenhouse.

Stanley's will host its 4th Annual Stanley's Butterfly Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is to help folks find out what they can do to sustain the diminishing population of monarch butterflies.

RELATED: WBIR has a new app! Download it here

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR