KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stanley's Greenhouse is doing its part to help sustain monarch butterflies.

The greenhouse has been certified and registered as a Monarch Waystation.

"At Stanley's we follow the best practices guidelines to help sustain monarch butterflies as they make their migration across North America," they wrote on Facebook.

Some of the things they do to help the butterflies includes planting milkweed, growing nectar-source flowers, providing shelter, and offering free educational opportunities for Stanley's Greenhouse customers to learn more about butterfly support and conservation efforts.

In the Facebook post, they credited the certification to Monte Stanley, the elder son of late founders Charles and Mary Kathryn Stanley.

Stanley's will host its 4th Annual Stanley's Butterfly Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is to help folks find out what they can do to sustain the diminishing population of monarch butterflies.

