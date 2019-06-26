KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kindred Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center have been granted the Certificate of Need approval for a 57-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital slated to open in West Knoxville in 2021.

The project will relocate 57 licensed inpatient rehabilitation beds from other Tennova hospitals to the new 'Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital', a release said.

Subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals, Tennova said the hospital will be a newly constructed facility and is expected to open in 2021,

"The two-story, 68,000-square-foot freestanding hospital will feature all private rooms, with designated wings on the second floor of the building for stroke and traumatic brain injury patients," the release from Tennova said.

Tennova Healthcare Director of Marketing Ann Metz said Wednesday that Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will provide care for patients across an 11-county region with impairments resulting from a traumatic medical situation, such as stroke, serious spinal cord and brain injury, neurologic illness, major multiple trauma, and orthopedic conditions with complex or profound impairments.

Although the majority of patients are expected to be seniors, Metz said Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital will be equipped to also treat younger patients recovering from traumatic incidents.

The Health Services and Development Agency of the State of Tennessee granted the certificate of need this week. The hospital is the result of a partnership among Kindred, Tennova and UTMC.

“This will truly be a joint effort, relying equally on the expertise and talent of our three organizations,” said Joe Landsman, president and chief executive officer of UTMC. “We’re very excited to be working together with other reputable healthcare partners in our region—and at the national level—to do what’s best for our community’s healthcare needs.”

According to Metz, the main therapy suite will be located on the first floor, complete with a therapy gym, rooms for multiple therapy protocols, private therapy rooms, a cooking therapy room, and an “Activities of Daily Living” therapy suite. Additional therapy rooms will be located on the second floor for convenient access to therapy for the entire patient population.

“Kindred’s experience operating inpatient rehabilitation hospitals will complement the highly regarded patient care services that Tennova and UTMC currently provide, resulting in a collaboration that will improve health outcomes, inpatient rehabilitation access and clinical integration,” said Jason Zachariah, president of Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of Kindred Healthcare. “We are pleased to work with two premier healthcare providers in the East Tennessee Region to offer quality, post-acute care resources for the benefit of the community.”