NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is closing down its measles hotline after about two and a half weeks of operation.

The hotline will discontinue operations at 4:30 p.m. EST on Friday, May 3, a news release from the department said.

It was originally created on April 18 to respond to questions about the measles from the public after a confirmed case came out of East Tennessee.

There have been five total confirmed cases of the measles in the state, all with the past few weeks.

Those who have questions after the hotline's closure should contact a health care provider or their local health department, according to TDH. For more information from the state about measles, click here.

