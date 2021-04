The FAA said a twin-engine Piper 23 crashed while departing the runway at Springfield-Robertson County Airport.

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Two people were hospitalized after a small airplane based at the Springfield-Robertson County Airport crashed on Monday morning, according to the Robertson County EMA.

Officials said the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the end of South Hire Road.