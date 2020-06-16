21 detained on capitol steps as Nashville protests continue

Troopers at the capitol issued a warning to protesters at 10:30 p.m. that anyone remaining on capitol grounds past 11 p.m. would be arrested.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As protests continue across the U.S., 21 demonstrators were detained outside the Tennessee State Capitol building Monday night after refusing to leave the grounds.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told local news stations that troopers at the capitol issued a warning to protesters at 10:30 p.m. that anyone remaining on capitol grounds past 11 p.m. would be arrested. THP said several additional warnings were given to protesters before the 11 p.m. deadline.

The crowd refused to leave and sat down, locking arms and legs. Shortly after 11 p.m. troopers detained 21 people. According to THP, 19 were cited and 2 were arrested for public intoxication.

The events on the capitol steps followed the third day of demonstrations outside the capitol building, where protesters planned to occupy the space until Governor Bill Lee heard their demands for equality, justice, an end to police brutality and the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest from the capitol.

Earlier Monday night protesters tried to make their way inside the capitol building for a scheduled House Floor session but were stopped by troopers outside.