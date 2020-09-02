SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee — Authorities say three people have been killed in a crash involving a car and two tractor trailers near the border of Tennessee and Kentucky.

The crash was reported Friday night on Interstate 65 in Robertson County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol told news media outlets.

The highway patrol said a Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on the interstate when it was struck in the rear by a tractor trailer. The impact caused the Nissan to cross the median and head into northbound traffic, the THP said.

The Nissan was then hit by another tractor trailer, the THP said.

All three people in the Nissan were killed. They have been identified as Robin Denise Cofer, 53, Michael Ray Posey, 58, and Shirley Posey, 53. Authorities say they are from Kentucky.

Northbound and southbound lanes were blocked as officials cleared the scene. Lanes were opened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, officials said.