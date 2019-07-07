ANTIOCH, Tenn. — An 8-month-old child is dead and another child is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Antioch early Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first firefighters on scene said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units. Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment and firefighters were able to rescue one person from a third-floor balcony.

People at the scene told firefighters several children were inside. Firefighters immediately ran into the apartment and were able to rescue four of them.

Investigators said the 8-month-old child died at the apartment.

Five other children were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. One child is in critical condition.

Investigators said 12 apartments have been affected by this fire.

The Red Cross is helping any displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.