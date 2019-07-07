ANTIOCH, Tenn. — An 8-month-old child is dead and another child is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Antioch early Sunday morning.

Two passersby saw the fire early Sunday morning and reported it, according to Metro Police.

The passersby also said a 6-year-old boy had run out of the apartment building screaming that his siblings were inside.

Fire crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The first firefighters on scene said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the units.

Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment and firefighters were able to rescue one person from a third-floor balcony.

People at the scene told firefighters several children were inside. Firefighters immediately ran into the apartment and were able to rescue four of them.

Investigators said the 8-month-old girl died at the apartment. Her older brother, who is 23 months old, is in critical condition at Monroe Carell Children's Hospital.

Four other children in the apartment were hospitalized. The two boys and two girls are siblings, and are 6,4,2 and 1 years old, and all are from Linden, Tenn.

Investigators said 12 apartments have been affected by this fire.

The Red Cross is helping any displaced families.

Investigators said the mothers of the children, who are 23 and 25, went to a nightclub Saturday night.

No babysitter was present when emergency crews arrived, investigators said, and detectives are working to confirm reports that a babysitter was retained.

The mothers of the children returned to the apartment complex after firefighters and police officers were on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.