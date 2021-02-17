9-year-old boy dies after sledding accident in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — A 9-year-old boy died after a sledding accident in Brentwood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred on Tuesday at 2:43 p.m. on Seward Road.
Police said the 9-year old was riding on a tube along with three other children while being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV driven by the 9-year-old's father. The tube, while sliding through the snow and ice, collided with a mailbox on Seward Road. The child was taken to Vanderbilt hospital where he died of his injuries. The other three children on the tube were not injured.
The accident remains under investigation by Brentwood Police.
Police said the accident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can be associated with sledding. Safety tips to remember include:
- Children should have an adult with them when they go sledding.
- Avoid sledding in areas where there are any obstacles such as fences, trees, poles, etc.
- Always go downhill feet first.
- Have only the recommended number of passengers on a sled.
- Never have a sled pulled by a vehicle.
- Do not sled around lakes, streams or ponds.
- Wear heavy clothing to protect you from the elements and injuries.