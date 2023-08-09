MNPD: Man attempts to rob Nashville bank by sending note through tube system

The man allegedly sent a note through the bank's tube system demanding money or he would detonate a bomb inside the bank, according to Metro Nashville Police.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to rob a Nashville bank by sending a note through the drive-thru tube system, a press release from the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The note 37-year-old Mario Armstrong sent demanded money or he would detonate a bomb that was inside the bank, according to the MNPD.

The bank manager called 911 and Armstrong fled on foot. He was spotted again on surveillance video changing clothes, the MNPD said.

Police saw Armstrong and arrested him after he attempted to flee from them, according to MNPD.