NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Black Friday Holiday is just that for most people....a holiday.

However, if you work in a place where customers come looking for deals, the holiday feels like anything but a holiday. For the employees, this is likely the hardest and busiest day of the year.

You know what you're in for on Black Friday - long lines and a whole lot of chaos. It's a day like this where you realize you should have taken an office job.

However, Best Buy's CEO Corrie Barry came in with a cavalry of Chick-Fli-A, power drinks and hugs to show she cares for her employees.