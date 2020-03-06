Bill creating unified system for how children report abuse at school passes unanimously in TN state House

House Bill 2461 creates a single contact for abuse cases in each school and separates investigation records from school records.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new bill design to create a unified system for how children report abuse at school was passed unanimously in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 3.

House Bill 2461 creates a single contact for abuse cases in each school and separates investigation records from school records.

Ultimately, the goal is to make sure children are not re-victimized.

"We pulled any investigation out of their school records because we know many times the perpetrator is a family member and they have access to those records," Childhelp's Eddie Smith told 10News in March.

Childhelp filed the bill in February and sent to the House Education Committee in March.