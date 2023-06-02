Preview: Gov. Bill Lee to give 2023 State of the State address

The governor will discuss improving roads and bridges, protecting Tennessee's environment and how the state has handled "opportunities for Tennesseeans."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee will deliver the annual State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

The theme of the address is "Tennessee: Leading the Nation."

Lee's office released several key points ahead of the speech, along with promises from the governor for the coming years.

Firstly, Lee praised his efforts across several issues he bundles together as "opportunities for Tennesseans." These include investments in education, school safety and the workforce.

Lee said that during his time in office, the number of "distressed counties" in the state has dropped from 15 to 10. However, 32 counties still remain "at risk," according to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

ARC defines a "county in distress" based on factors such as unemployment rate, poverty rate and per capita market income.

Secondly, Lee will discuss improving roads and bridges. The governor said that the state is behind on transportation projects.

Third, Lee will affirm the state's ban on abortion. However, he noted that there is room for debate over policy specifics. This comes as many Tennesseans push for exceptions to the law.

Lastly, Lee will discuss protecting the environment. As the state continues to grow, the governor said the state needs an updated plan to protect its natural beauty and resources.