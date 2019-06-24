HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 5:30 p.m. (6/24/19):

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed to WCYB Monday the body of the man who jumped into Cherokee Lake has been found.

The body was found in the Hamblen County section of Cherokee Lake, according to WCYB.

Authorities took the body to Morristown-Hamblen Hospital, where authorities identified the man as Derek Silvers of Bulls Gap.

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad responded to the scene of a possible drowning on Cherokee Lake near Chelaque Estates in Mooresburg on Sunday, a Facebook post from the rescue squad said.

Crews were told a man had jumped off a rock bluff but did not resurface just after 6 p.m. They searched for the individual since they arrived on the scene after receiving the call, but paused the search as of 9:50 p.m. Sunday with plans to resume it starting 8 a.m. Monday, according to the post.

Rescue Squads from Region 1 of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads have been asked to help with the search.

"We ask you please keep the family and friends of the individual in your thoughts and prayers as well as the Emergency Crews searching," the Facebook post said.

Members from Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Bean Station Rescue Squad, Bean Station Fire Department, Morristown Rescue Squad, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, TWRA, and several citizen volunteers also responded with the rescue squad.

