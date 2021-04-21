CBD shop owner in Nashville continues to push for medical and recreational marijuana in Tennessee

Some Tennesseans want marijuana use legalized in the Volunteer State as other states around the country decriminalize the plant.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some Tennesseans want marijuana use legalized in the Volunteer State as other states around the country decriminalize the plant.

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in 36 states and recreational use is legal in 17 states. Here in Tennessee both are illegal, but a Mount Juliet man believes change is coming, and he’s doing everything he can to raise awareness.

News4, a sister station with WBIR in Nashville, spoke with a Mount Juliet CBD shop owner, Heath Scott, who said that the fight for legalization is an uphill battle.

"They’ve never seen a child shaking with a seizure and have an ability to use this product," Heath said.

Today his biggest problem is raising awareness, getting people to think differently, so he rolled a joint across a long table to attempt a record-breaking legal hemp joint.

"It’s approximately 115 feet from this end of the table to that end," Heath said.

While this might look like the end of his project, he considers it the beginning. Federal officials are continuing to refuse legalization, but more states are continuing to legalize it. Some said that the increase in tax revenues could be the reason why more states are open to legalization.