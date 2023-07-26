Two people hospitalized after plane crash at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport

First responders said they weren't sure how badly the two were hurt.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a small airplane crashed Wednesday morning at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

Fire companies responded to 1001 Airport Road just after 10 a.m. along with Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County EMS, and Airport Fire and Police.

First responders said they found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed on the north end of the airport. They removed two passengers from the plane, saying EMS took the passengers to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Chattanooga Fire Department said firefighters made sure there were no fuel leaks and secured the scene for airport authorities.