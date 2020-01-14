A man is out of the hospital after a total stranger saved his life following a drug overdose on Saturday.

Retired veteran Brian Forshee was driving down Givens Road in Chattanooga when he saw a man fall to his knees on a neighbor's front yard.

"I yelled out the window and I was pointing and said, 'Is that guy ok?' They kept right on going, didn't look at me, nothing," Forshee told WRCBtv.

Forshee said the people who were with the victim drove away, leaving him in a random yard to die. He said he was the man's only hope to live.

"His lips were blue, his finger tips were turning blue. He wasn't moving at all, every once in awhile he would jerk," said Forshee.

He began yelling for someone to call 911. His call was heard and emergency crews arrived shortly after.

The victim needed two doses of Narcan to bring him back to life. Forshee said officers at the scene told him if he had not stopped, there would have been a different ending.

"He said if you didn't stop he would have died right then and there in the yard," Forshee said.

As a Vietnam veteran, Brian said he's seen a lot in his lifetime and this is something he will not forget.

"I haven't gotten it out of my mind yet, just the picture of him laying there. You've got to help this guy. You've got to help him," said Forshee.

The Chattanooga Police Department said it will depend on how much the victim is willing to cooperate to find the people who left him in the yard.