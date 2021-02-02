'Rate the Plates' to choose Tennessee's new license plate design

Voting begins Sept. 20 and will end at 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday, Sept. 27. The winning design will be announced later in the fall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans are invited to “Rate the Plates” and help choose the state’s next standard license plate by selecting their favorite design.

Go to the "Rate the Plates" website to vote for a design.

Under state law, the license plate is redesigned every 8 years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget, according to a release from Governor Bill Lee's office.

“As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions,” Lee said. “We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

Voting begins Sept. 20 and will end at 11:59 p.m. CST on Monday, Sept. 27. The winning design will be announced later in the fall and available to the public in January 2022.

Tennessee statute requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations, according to the release. The statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.