The annual report for the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's office states that civilian deaths in fires have declined within the past year.

This report includes details of Tennessee's overall decreasing fire rate death rate as well as fire prevention and education efforts. The study is compiled from data from across every region of Tennessee.

In the past, Tennessee has ranked among one of the highest states with civilian fire deaths.

The Volunteer State is currently ranked No.11 in the nation with 14.6 million deaths from 2011-2015. This is a big drop from previously being ranked as No. 6 from 2006-2010.

Even though Tennessee fire departments reported 100 deaths in Tennessee, an 18 percent increase from 2017, the overall trend is declining.

To see the full report go to the Tennessee State Fire Marshal's website.

