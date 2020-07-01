NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime criminal justice advocate has been arrested after fraudulently entering the newly-constructed Downtown Detention Center (DDC) Saturday, possessing schematics about the interior of the jail and attempting to chew them up when caught.

Sheriff Daron Hall says 50-year-old Alex Friedmann, who is the managing editor of the non-profit Prison Legal News, allegedly entered the DDC on at least four different occasions under false pretenses since December 26th.

They say Friedmann was seen on surveillance video on December 30th, 2019, dressed like a construction worker in a yellow vest and dust mask.

A sheriff's department spokeswoman said it is exactly the same make and model of vests used by construction workers on the jail site.

Friedman was then seen spray painting around a key control room door and stealing a key ring.

Friedmann then reportedly returned to the DDC two hours later and replaced the key ring, but with two keys missing.

Alex Friedmann

DCSO

"Mr. Friedman is a smart man. He knew exactly what he was doing with the keys. This isn't some accident," Hall said.

Sheriff Hall says on Saturday around 1 p.m., deputies recognized the individual, who was later revealed as Friedmann, entering the DDC again. He was detained in an area and was found carrying a cooler filled with burglary tools including bolt cutters and schematics of the DDC.

According to officials, he was seen on video trying to destroy the schematics by "ripping it and chewing it up."

"The seriousness of Mr. Friedmann's charges cannot be ignored. His actions have placed the safety and security of our entire community in peril, not to mention DCSO staff and inmates," Hall said.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's department tells News4 Investigates that 85 locks may now have to be replaced.

News4 Investigates reached Friedmann by phone Monday, and he said on advice from his attorney, he could not elaborate as to what he was doing.

Friedmann's editor at Prison Legal News, Paul Wright, said he had no idea what Friedmann was doing at the jail, but praised his knowledge of incarceration issues.

"I don't think he's exaggerating when I say he's probably the most knowledgeable person about prisons and jails in Tennessee," Wright said.

A former inmate himself, Friedmann has repeatedly been interviewed for his advocacy for safer prisons.

Friedmann is currently free on bond. He is scheduled to be in court in February.