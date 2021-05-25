Cross-country veterans make stop in Middle Tennessee

A small group, the Heartland Heroes, is making a trip across the U.S. to honor veterans.

TENNESSEE, USA — “Run For The Wall” riders are hitting the road, ready to honor veterans across the country. While COVID-19 canceled the ride this year, some veterans couldn't take 'no' for an answer.

A smaller group joined together for the ride. They call themselves Heartland Heroes.

"It’s a smaller group, so we can manage that in a different way,” said organizer Mike Poirer.

Clifton Howard is also along for the ride. He said it won’t replace the original ride, but instead gives anyone who wants to participate an opportunity.

“This is Heartland Heroes first, and possibly only, run and then we'll go back to the original run,” Howard said.

Tuesday's stop is day six of the cross-country trip that started in California and will end after 10 days in Perryville, MO.