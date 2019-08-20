NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Newly-released Cyntoia Brown-Long is enjoying post-prison life and her newfound freedom in an exclusive interview with NBC News.

NBC News reports that Brown-Long, who in the past week married recording artist J. Long, is taking time for herself like "enjoying manicures, cooking, and choosing how to spend her time."

Brown-Long plans to release a brand new memoir of her life, Free Cyntoia, in October with Bethany Mauger co-authoring.

"Being able to cook for myself and decide how I want to spend my day feels amazing," Brown-Long said in a statement to NBC News, "Those simple pleasures that people take for granted are what I looked forward to when I sat in prison dreaming of freedom."

Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7 after spending 15 years behind bars. She had her life sentence commuted in January by former Governor Bill Haslam.

In 2006, Brown, at the age of 16, was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery by a Davidson County jury. Brown, a victim of sex trafficking, killed 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen, who paid to have sex with her.

She received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 51 years in prison, meaning she would not have been eligible for parole consideration until 2055. Her case got the attention from numerous celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and T.I.

