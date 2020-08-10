Debris burn permits required in Tennessee beginning Oct. 15

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they are observing National Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4 - 10.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The official start of the wildfire season in Tennessee is Oct. 15, according to officials with the Department of Agriculture. It's also when people will need to get debris burn permits for smaller fires.

Officials said that they expect favorable conditions for safe, short-term debris burning due to recent and forecasted rain in Tennessee.

"However, we shouldn’t let our guard down," State Forester David Arnold said in a press release. "We encourage Tennesseans to remain vigilant, practice safe debris burning, and get a permit to prevent wildfires.”

Permits to burn leaf and brush piles are available online for free but are only issued when conditions are conducive to safe burning, according to officials. People living inside city limits may face additional restrictions, according to officials.

Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor, according to officials. They said it is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine. Wildfires caused by arson are a Class C felony punishable by 3 - 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.