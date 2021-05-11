Developer to build Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Nashville

The two-tower Ritz-Carlton will be on the site at Korean Veterans Boulevard and Lafayette Street. The targeted completion date is 2025.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A developer has announced plans to build a $540 million full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel, for-sale condominiums, rental apartments and a signature restaurant in downtown Nashville, according to a news release.

The two-tower Ritz-Carlton will be on the site at Korean Veterans Boulevard and Lafayette Street that M2 Development Partners acquired in March 2020. The targeted completion date is 2025.

There will be 240 luxury branded rooms and suites, 150 condos for sale, 185+ multi-family rental units, a 6,000 square foot spa, 30,000 square feet of meeting and banquet areas, 10,000 square feet of supporting retail, a 560-space structured parking garage and a signature roof-top restaurant.

The plans call for a 46-story tower comprised of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, for-sale condominiums, a parking deck, a roof-top restaurant and an adjacent 32-story tower comprised of Ritz-Carlton branded full-service rental apartments and a supporting, best-in-market amenity package.

Skidmore, Owens & Merrill is the architectural firm of record for the project. The company has a 30-year history with Ritz-Carlton having completed nine Ritz-Carlton projects around the world. The project will have LEED Gold and WELL Certifications. With LEED Gold, the project will emphasize the preservation of planetary resources, focusing on the connections to the urban location, energy-efficient system design, reduced water consumption and waste and lower operating costs. With WELL certification, the project will reinforce luxury hospitality brand standards of providing world-class services and amenities, all while providing an environment that enhances the health, well-being and productivity of residents, guests and employees.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences will offer the complete range of amenities and services expected from the Ritz-Carlton full-service luxury hospitality brand. The residential project amenities and services for the condominiums and rental apartments will include multiple dining options in addition to the signature roof-top restaurant, 24-hour bellman and doorman, 24-hour front desk services, security and valet parking, charging privileges and direct billing for hotel services, mail and package acceptance, temporary storage and delivery, dedicated workout facilities, pools with sun open-air decks and lounge areas, access to the spa facilities, media rooms, private entrances, bicycle storage, pet spa, housekeeping, personal training, grocery stocking, business center, car-washing and detailing, vendor and schedule maintenance coordination and many more.