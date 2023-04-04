President Biden approves disaster relief to help Tennesseans after deadly storms

The President ordered federal aid to help counties in West and Middle Tennessee.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday approved a disaster declaration for Tennessee after destructive storms and tornadoes rolled through the state last weekend, killing at least nine people in McNairy County.

The declaration provides federal aid to help state, tribal and local recovery efforts and emergency work in areas damaged by strong storms, tornadoes, and straight-line winds.

Individual federal funding is also available to people in the hardest-hit areas in West and Middle Tennessee, which includes Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses get back on their feet.

Federal funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee requested federal assistance after storms caused significant damage across the state.

“Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life, significant injuries and severe storm damage across Tennessee,” Gov. Lee said. “This afternoon, I will travel to West Tennessee to survey damage and pray alongside Tennesseans as we continue to endure this heartbreaking week for our state. I thank state and local emergency officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for quickly responding to assist impacted communities and prevent further tragedy, and Tennessee stands ready to support local recovery efforts.”