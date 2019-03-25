The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller also investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer.

East Tennessee representatives are giving their reactions to the latest on the Mueller report.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement:

Congressman Tim Burchett (TN-02) tweeted this shortly after the report was released.

"Two years and $25 million could have spent a lot better elsewhere for nothing other than another witch hunt. We need to put it behind us and get to work," Burchett said in an interview with 10News on Sunday, March 24.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement:

“Today we learned what myself, and a majority of the American people, have known all along: there was no collusion. For over two years, Democrats have perpetuated a false narrative, lied to their constituents, and left a stain on our nation’s history. The Mueller investigation was completed thoroughly and is now over. Rather than continuing their mudslinging tactics that have proven to bear no fruit, I urge my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to abandon their divisive rhetoric and get back to legislating for the good of our country.”

Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) tweeted out his own statement.

