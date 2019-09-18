HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Gregory Shelton out of Haywood County in West Tennessee.

Shelton, 16, was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a black hoodie with the word CALI in white letters, black socks and black Nike sandals, according to the alert.

He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has been missing since Tuesday. He has a known medical condition and is without his medication, the alert said.

TBI does not know his direction of travel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 731-772-2112 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.