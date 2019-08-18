ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Environmental crews are on the scene trying to clean up residual fuel that leaked out when the plane carrying Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his family crashed on Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy Reimann, daughter Isla, and two pilots were taken the hospital for evaluation. NBC Sports confirmed the family was out of the hospital and everyone was safe Thursday evening.

Most of the fuel caught fire immediately after the crash, so there is just a little to clean up. The Elizabethton Fire Department put out booms in a nearby lake to contain the water.

"First responders, when they first got the call, absolutely did a fantastic job of containing everything and mitigating everything at that point in time,” Carter County EMA Director Gary Smith said. “That's why this is going to be a much easier process."

Smith said fuel will likely seep out of the storm drains for quite some time. Booms will remain in place to catch that extra fuel, but it will not affect traffic.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board was still on scene Saturday cutting up sections of the airplane. They will take those to Griffin, Georgia, for further analysis and investigation.

TDOT crews were also on scene assessing the safety of the road to make sure it is still structurally sound. Police Chief Jason Shaw said the road could open as early as midday Monday, but it could take longer.

