KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a Johnson County girl shot in the head says her daughter's recovery is a miracle.

Two-year-old Ariel Salaices was upgraded to fair condition at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Investigators said last month Ariel was playing in her yard when another child with a pellet gun shot her.

The sheriff isn't naming that child.

Ariel's mother, Christina Salaices, said Ariel is still in the pediatric intensive care unit, and she is hopeful she'll be able to come home in a few weeks.

"She's such a trooper," Salaices said.

Salaices described the moment Ariel woke up.

"At first it was kind of like, squinty, you could see she was trying, then finally she just gave one big like, bright-eyed big open," Salaices said. "I was like, oh my God, I couldn't help by cry, my husband says you're going to scare her."

Salaices said Ariel is off a ventilator, and moving, hearing and making some noise.

She said the swelling has gone down, but the pellet is still in her head.

"A little pellet, I couldn't even imagine how much it could do," Salaices said.

Salaices believes it was an accident.

"I don't blame anybody for, you know, doing what they did," Salaices said. "I mean, all in good fun, it just needs to be taught that things like this can happen. You know what I mean. It could just happen out of nowhere, obviously. Because it did, it happened to me."

She said Ariel has a long road ahead still, but they are hoping and praying she'll come home soon.

"Even now with her sick and doing better, I still have of have a piece of my heart that's kind of like, broken. Because I know she'll never be the same," Salaices said. "I'm just hoping she'll be able to laugh and play a little bit."

